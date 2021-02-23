Amanda Holden has planted a tree in her garden to honour the late Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The Britain’s Got Talent host, 50, shared a photo to her Instagram showing herself alongside the palm tree.

In the image, Amanda is seen smiling as she put her hand on the tree which took centre stage in her garden.

What did Amanda Holden say?

The star wrote: “Planting this #palm in honour of @captainsirtom.”

Fans gushed over the touching gesture, as one wrote: “Wow what a thoughtful and wonderful thing to do.”

Another said: “Wow it looks beautiful. I’m sure he would have loved it and I hope it’s as strong as him.”

Captain Tom Moore died earlier this month aged 100 (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

One added: “Wonderful idea. You were of course his favourite.”

Sir Tom, who raised over £32million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, died on February 2.

He battled COVID-19 at Bedford Hospital and was surrounded by his family when he passed away.

Last April, Captain Tom left Amanda stunned with his cheeky jokes as he became a national icon thanks to his fundraising efforts.

As he appeared on Heart Radio, Amanda told him: “So I know you have been inundated with interviews.

Amanda honoured Captain Tom (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What happened between Amanda and Captain Sir Tom?

“Do you know how many countries have been asking to talk to you?”

He replied: “No Amanda I don’t but I’m enjoying looking at you because you’re such a charming creature.”

Amanda looked very pleased with the compliment and said: “Oh flirty! I’m very happy.”

Tom added: “I’m enjoying speaking to you all. You’re all such smiling people this morning. It’s a pleasure to talk to you.”

Sir Tom became a national treasure thanks to his fundraising and was even knighted by the Queen in July last year.

Sir Tom became a national treasure (Credit: ITV)

On Tuesday (February 23), his daughter Hannah appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke about missing her father.

She said: “I open the cupboard and his things are in it. Or I’m doing the shopping and not putting his things on it. We’ll miss the noise.

“He would be out with the dogs up in his shed or in his car. He was one whole solid big fifth of our family.”

Sir Tom’s funeral will take place this Saturday (February 27) near his home in Bedfordshire.

His family has asked the public not to attend and “continue to support the NHS by staying at home”.

