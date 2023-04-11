Amanda Holden clears up common misconception about her appearance in photos

Amanda Holden has addressed a common misconception about her appearance in photos.

In a new interview, the 52 year old set the record straight on a matter some quarters of the press seem obsessed by, with the Britain’s Got Talent judge taking the time to shut down claims that she rarely wears a bra.

The star often attracts attention from fans and the press for her daring skin-tight outfits. What’s more, people have frequently praised Amanda for her bravery in “going braless” and her commitment to freeing the nipple. However, Amanda claims this is, in fact, not the case.

Amanda Holden regularly attracts attention when she’s seen in photos wearing bold, figure-hugging outfits (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden clears up ‘bra-less’ photos misconception

Speaking to OK, Amanda read out one such line from a magazine, which narrates her “strut[ting] braless, with her blonde tresses blowing in the wind”.

However, hitting back, she declared: “I’m not braless. The fact is, I’m wearing SKIMS [bras], but my nipples are always affected by the cold. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Amanda then went on to make a rogue comparison to “The Princess and the Pea”. She joked: “20 mattresses down and you still see my nipples. They show through anything.”

Amanda has joked that her nipples are ‘insured’ (Credit: Splash News)

The public’s bizarre preoccupation with this aspect of Amanda’s appearance has led her to joke that her nipples are “insured” and even “have their own management company”.

However, Amanda seems to take the comments on the chin and in good humour. She proudly added: “They’re like my compass. Point away, I’ll never get lost.”

