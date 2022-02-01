Amanda Holden pays emotional tribute to late son Theo on 11th birthday

Amanda Holden has taken to social media to share a touching tribute to her late son Theo.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge tragically lost her son with husband Chris Hughes in 2011, while the star was seven months pregnant.

On what would have been Theo’s eleventh birthday today (February 1), Amanda reflected on the special date with a snap of his tiny footprints.

Amanda Holden pays tribute to late son Theo

In addition, 50-year-old Amanda shared a heartfelt message in the photo caption.

Alongside a heart emoji, she penned: “You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey… #Theo.”

Amanda’s celebrity friends rushed to support the star, who is also a mum to daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten.

I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey

Ruth Langsford commented: “Sending you love & a huge hug.”

Lisa Faulkner posted: “Sending so much love to you.”

Tana Ramsay added: “Much love and thinking of you today.”

Amanda Holden shared a heartfelt post for her late son Theo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mylenne Klass said: “Thinking of you Mandy.”

Ashley Roberts, Stacey Dooley, Catherine Tyldesley and Zoe Ball also shared their support.

Amanda and Chris were devastated when they discovered little Theo’s heart had stopped beating in 2011.

Amanda discusses her son’s passing

The star has always been open about their heartbreaking loss.

In a previous interview, Amanda opened up on receiving therapy following the ordeal.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “There is not a day that goes by when I don’t think about Theo, especially when a new school year begins.

Amanda and Chris lost their son in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“But after we first lost him, Chris and I were diagnosed with PTSD so we went and had some therapy about that, as anyone would.

“Chris was terribly British about it, went once and was like, ‘Right, I’m cured’, whereas I continued, and then went to this amazing clinic run by a woman Called Zita West For Hypnotherapy. ”

Amanda turned to hypnotherapy to help carry her youngest daughter, Hollie, the following year.

Meanwhile, the BGT star also spoke about her loss during BBC’s Dear NHS Superstars documentary.

She explained that having the caesarean section was “beyond horrific”, but was eternally grateful to her midwife.

During the doc, she said: “Theo was put into a little room so his body could be preserved and we could go and see him as much or as little as we wanted.”

