Amanda Holden leaves radio listeners baffled with comment about Paul O’Grady in tribute

Amanda Holden paid tribute to Paul O’Grady on her radio show yesterday (Wednesday, March 29), however one of her comments left listeners baffled.

Fans of the late comedian took to Twitter to slam Amanda, with some wondering if she actually knew who the TV legend even was!

Paul died on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Death of a TV legend

Yesterday it was announced that the legendary comedian Paul had died aged 67.

His husband, Andre Portasio confirmed the news with a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” he said.

He then continued, saying: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Amanda paid tribute to Paul (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Amanda Holden pays tribute to Paul O’Grady

Tributes poured in for Paul after the news broke.

Amanda was one of many stars who paid tribute to the late, great comedian.

The 52-year-old spoke fondly about Paul during her breakfast show on Heart Radio yesterday morning.

The star said she was “shocked” to hear the news.

“Do you know what I loved about him?” she asked.

“He was not woke in any way. He had massive opinions on everything, I love people like that.”

She then went on to say: “Really really funny, very witty. Everything that came out of his mouth was brilliant.”

Fans of Paul slammed Amanda’s tribute (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Amanda Holden tribute for Paul

However, Amanda’s comment about Paul not being “woke” baffled many.

“Amanda Holden on Paul O’Grady: “He didn’t have a woke bone in his body”. That would be the drag artist, AIDS campaigner, LGBTQ+ hero and anti-austerity critic Paul O’Grady. ffs,” one fan tweeted.

“When paying tribute to Paul O’Grady during her Heart breakfast show, Amanda Holden said that he “didn’t have a woke bone in his body”, and I can’t work out whether she doesn’t know what woke means, or simply doesn’t know who Paul O’Grady is,” another said.

“The thing that Amanda Holden ‘loved’ about Paul O’Grady was that he wasn’t ‘woke.’ A comment almost as baffling as Amanda’s entire career. Just utterly bizarre,” a third said.

Read more: Paul O’Grady once warned Meghan Markle over behaviour towards Queen before marrying Harry

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.