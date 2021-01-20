Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram to post a stunning clip of herself posing in a blue tankini.

The 49-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge braved the cold in her hot tub while wearing the plunging two-piece.

In the video, Amanda was seen sampling food from Marks & Spencer’s Plant Kitchen range.

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

After starting the video in her kitchen, Amanda moved to the garden as she tested out an M&S vegan cookie.

The star looked incredible as she flaunted her slim figure in the low-cut swimwear.

Holding up a cup of tea, she said: “I thought I would show you my hot tub and my Plant Kitchen vegan cookie!

“You may not have ever tried vegan or vegetarian food before, but I’m promising you now… Marks & Spencer are delivering you a treat!

“You can barely taste the difference.

“Where can you go wrong with a beautiful cup of tea, happy new year!”

The BGT star braved the cold in her hot tub (Credit: SplashNews)

What did fans say?

Fans were more concerned over Amanda’s cheeky display, however.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “You look so gorgeous.”

A second gushed: “You’re so perfect.”

A third said: “I’m jealous of that hot tub. I bet it feels great after a long day.”

Amanda is well-known for her saucy social media posts.

Just last week, she showed off her phenomenal figure in a sports bra and leggings set ahead of a run.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she posed for a sizzling shot in a red swimming costume.

At the time, Amanda positioned herself on the edge of her hot tub as she held a glass of red wine.

Amanda recently cancelled her holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Amanda been up to?

However, the much-loved star was recently forced to cancel her Christmas getaway due to COVID travel restrictions.

In a post on Instagram, the star slammed the government for its “senseless year of neglect of Government rules at our borders”.

The presenter is no stranger to showing off her body (Credit: Instagram)

In addition, she also added a cheeky bikini shot.

Hitting back, she said: “I cancelled my holiday on #BoxingDay… it was hard. But I was flying with a negative test and everything was in place for a safe holiday with my family.”

Amanda continued: “WHY THEN, ARE THE UK ONLY JUST making the decision to test for COVID for people coming into our country?? We’ve all sacrificed so much in different ways… most of us have been responsible.”

Amanda’s rant followed on from the news Britain’s Got Talent’s 15th series has been officially delayed.

