Amanda Holden fans shocked at ‘nipple flash’ in new video

Amanda Holden fans on Instagram couldn’t believe their eyes after spotting a ‘nipple flash’ in a new video.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge shared a clip with her fans last night (Thursday October 20) to promote shampoo.

But while her devoted followers were wowed by Amanda‘s content, not many seemed to have her locks on their minds.

Titillated onlookers instead paid more attention to the quick cut edit of the video.

And some claimed they were able to glimpse part of her boob as the star teased a big reveal.

Amanda Holden’s new Insta upload is an ad for shampoo – but washing their hair wasn’t on the mind of many observers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is there a ‘nipple flash’ in new Amanda Holden video?

The short ad sees Amanda in a dressing gown, standing in front of her bathroom mirror.

Having seemingly emerged from the shower, she fiddles with the cord of her gown as she plugs her favourite shampoo.

“This is my go-to product,” Amanda tells fans.

“Especially when I’m planning on going out for the evening.”

The radio host then gives fans a twirl – and the edit makes it appear as if she transitions into wearing a stunning dress.

However, the edit also momentarily appears to show a flash of flesh.

And some very interested onlookers flooded the comments section of the post by claiming they could spy Amanda’s nipple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

How fans reacted

Among the deluge of flame and heart emojis posted by appreciative admirers, the main topic of discussion in the comments section related to whether Amanda’s nipple was or was not visible in the edit.

“That was a naughty tease!” one excited follower remarked.

Another added: “That almost got good.”

But someone else replied to that commenter by suggesting they were able to see Amanda’s breast.

“It did if you’re quick enough lol,” the respondent claimed.

Elsewhere, others indicated they could view Amanda’s nipple if they stopped the video at a certain time.

“How is your pause game?” someone else joked.

To which someone else replied, celebrating: “About a million screenshots later I got it!!!”

Ooo got a glimpse of nip.

“Ooo got a glimpse of nip,” chipped in another person.

Meanwhile, somebody else claimed: “Everyone needs to save this video and slow it down.”

And yet another person posted: “Blimey was the nip slip a paid extra?”

The star recently addressed her nipple visibility (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden on nipples

It isn’t the first time Amanda’s chest has featured on social media – and her nipples have reportedly appeared on her Stories before now, too.

For example, a year ago, the TV personality appeared to be a bit chilly as she showed off an autumnal outfit.

And just a few weeks ago she laughed off any concerns about nipple visibility and braless photos.

She told The Sun: “Jennifer Aniston has the same problem. We’re very sensitive to weather conditions! But I’m just like, ‘Get over it’.

“It doesn’t seem to matter when you see boys’ nipple, so I just don’t get why it matters when you can see girls’.

“It’s everyone else that makes the fuss about them. But I have no problem with it. They’ve got their own management and they’re insured!”

