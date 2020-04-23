Amanda Holden mocks trolls as she shares video of daughter Lexi dancing on the roof of her house

Presenter Amanda Holden mocked trolls on social media as she shared a video of her daughter Lexi dancing on the roof of her house.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 49, posted a clip of herself doing a new TikTok dance with her girls Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight, in the garden of their lavish Surrey home.

The video, shared on Wednesday (April 22), has the three of them showing off their moves. Amanda is on the lawn, with Hollie a little behind and to her right and Lexi way up on the roof!

Read more: BGT judge Amanda Holden stunned as Captain Tom Moore 'flirts' with her on radio show

And in the caption, Amanda managed to pre-empt all the negative comments from followers claiming the dance was somehow unsafe.

Big on TikTok

One follower commented, "The girl on the roof" with a terrified face emoji.

Another stunned fan asked: "Is that a child on your roof?"

A third told her: "This looks like lots of fun but I wouldn't dance on the roof though."

Someone else put: "Hope that young lady has signed a health and safety form for being on that roof."

A fifth demanded: "Kids on roof? Do you think that's safe?"

That's despite Amanda explaining in the caption that Lexi being on the roof was totally fine.

The roof is structurally sound and eight-foot wide.

She told her fans: "This is how we ended another day of home schooling... with PE! According to my daughter #Lexi (on the roof) this has gone viral on TikTok, but I'm yet to get onboard officially!

"NB: the roof is structurally sound and eight-foot wide, before anyone writes on the back of a postcard."

It's not the first time this week the Heart Radio host has faced criticism.

A few days ago, Amanda was told to stop thinking about herself as she voiced her fears the pandemic could ruin her summer holiday plans.

Fears coronavirus will ruin her holiday plans

She was chatting to co-host Jamie Theakston on their breakfast show. Jamie said home schooling - the current situation for many in the lockdown - should not continue following the Easter break.

The father of two said it was "crazy" to force kids back into learning at the moment. He suggested that instead, the government should send kids back to school in what would have been the summer holidays.

Amanda Holden mocked trolls as she shared a clip of Lexi dancing on the roof (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Amanda Holden slammed for lack of social distancing in Clap For Carers hospital video

But Amanda argued that she was keen for her two girls to continue with their learning now, rather than doing it during the long summer break.

She said: "No, no. I think it's fine the way it is, thank you. Otherwise, our family holiday in June will be ruined. I'm counting on that holiday, so let them stay in school!"

Co-host Jamie had some harsh words for her, as he replied: "You need to stop thinking about yourself. This school situation is crazy!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.