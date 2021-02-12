Amanda Holden is kicking off her upcoming 50th birthday early on Instagram.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, who turns 50 next Tuesday (February 16), made the most of her premature celebrations, as she sipped on prosecco at 6:30am.

After being showered with gifts, the radio presenter shared a sweet message to her Heart FM team.

Amanda Holden kicked off her 50th birthday celebrations (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

Furthermore, she posted a playful snap of herself reclining on a deck chair.

Wearing a chic white dress, Amanda showcased her toned legs while raising her glass in the air.

So grateful and overwhelmed at the thought and love they’ve put into it

Alongside the post, she penned: “Celebrating my birthday early with my @thisisheart family.

“So grateful and overwhelmed at the thought and love they’ve put into it. #50 of my favourite things! Prosecco at 6:30am.”

In addition, Amanda was treated to a bouquet and a huge four tier cake.

The edible masterpiece was personalised with a series of Amanda’s favourite things, including her BGT co-stars, her family and a nod musical theatre.

And the post didn’t go unnoticed by the star’s celebrity pals.

Alan Carr wrote: “Looking fabulous as always.”

Amanda was showered with gifts at Heart FM (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

In addition, Kelly Brook shared: “Happy Birthday!!! Hope they spoiled you.”

Olly Murs commented: “Happy birthday Amanda x have a super day.”

How is Amanda celebrating her birthday?

Due to current restrictions, Amanda may have to celebrate her birthday at home.

However, she previously revealed plans to have a joint party with BGT.

The show reaches its 15th anniversary this year.

She previously said: “I also turn 50 next year, so I’m expecting a joint birthday!

Amanda hoped to spend her birthday on BGT (Credit: ITV)

“In fact, as a present I think I should be able to press all the golden buzzers!”

Sadly, the ITV reality series has since been axed this year.

According to producers, it is not possible to film the show with group acts securely due to COVID.

Meanwhile, performers are also unable to rehearse safely.

