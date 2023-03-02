Amanda Holden took to Instagram today to share her World Book Day outfit – however, she was slammed for “attention seeking” by fans.

The Britain’s Got Talent star wasn’t the only one dressing up for the big day – with a number of other celebrities taking to social media to show off their and their kids outfits!

Amanda Holden World Book Day Instagram post

Today is World Book Day – meaning kids up and down the country will be dressing up as their favourite literary characters.

Some adults – and indeed some celebrities too – are also getting involved in the trend.

One such celebrity is Amanda Holden – who took to Instagram to share her World Book Day outfit with her followers.

The 52-year-old opted to dress up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for World Book Day this year.

She uploaded a number of photos of herself to her Instagram today showing off her Dorothy outift.

In one post, Amanda, can be seen skipping with Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston, who are dressed as the Cowardly Lion and Tin Man respectively.

Amanda’s post was slammed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Amanda Holden Instagram post slammed

However, fans of the star seemed to take issue with how short her Dorothy dress is in the posts.

Some accused the star of “attention-seeking” with her outfit.

“Why does Amanda have to have a sexy dress!!!!! Just be bloody Dorothy!!!” one of her fans fumed.

“Because she wouldn’t get attention if she did that,” another of the Britain’s Got Talent star’s followers replied.

More Attention seeking.

“Typical Amanda wearing a short dress!! More Attention seeking,” a third then commented.

However, some of her followers were loving Amanda’s outfit.

“Omg amazing,” one of her followers commented.

“Brilliant,” another then wrote. “How cute do you look, Amanda,” a third then said.

Adam shared his kids’ outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrities and their kids on World Book Day

Amanda isn’t the only star showing off their (or their kids) World Book Day outfit.

David Walliams took to Instagram today to share that his son had dressed up as Spaceboy – a character from David’s children’s novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, Waterloo Road star Ryan Thomas also shared his kids’ World Book Day outfits.

The star took to Instagram to show his eldest son and daughter had dressed as Ms Trunchball and Mr Wormwood from Matilda.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan also shared her kids’ outfits.

The 32-year-old’s kids dressed as Wednesday Addams, Spiderman, and the Stick Man.

Kerry Katona’s youngest daughter also went as Wednesday Addams too.

Strictly and McFly star Tom Fletcher, meanwhile, dressed up as Harry Potter alongside his son, Buzz.

Elsewhere, Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb’s children dressed up as Mr. Men characters Mr. Bump and Mr. Tickle.

Even former PM Boris Johnson’s son, Wilfred, got involved, dressing up as a dinosaur from The Dinosaur That Pooped Easter.

