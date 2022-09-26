Amanda Holden took to Instagram today to show off her curves in a gorgeous green bodycon dress.

However, the 51-year-old Heart FM presenter made a shock admission about her ‘new figure’ at the same time.

The presenter showed of her green dress on her Instagram stories (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda Holden shares reason behind bloated tummy on Instagram

While working on her breakfast show at Heart FM, Amanda posted pictures and videos of herself modelling a green pencil dress, which she paired with a black belt and black stilettos.

It’s a bit of an effort breathing in all day.

In the video posted to her story, she said: “I absolutely love green. This dress is from Karen Millen.”

She admitted that she has been dealing with bloating after splurging on comfort foods over the weekend.

“Over the weekend, I made a roast dinner – a massive one – and I had mac and cheese, so it’s a bit of an effort breathing in all day.”

Amanda then decided to share how her bloating looked in the skin-tight dress.

She said: “If I didn’t, I’d look like this…”

Amanda turned to the side, breathed out and slouched to show her tiny tummy bump, which she then held in her hands.

Amanda Holden breathed out to show fans her bloating (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda to take on Three Peaks Challenge

Next month, Amanda is set to take part in the Three Peaks Challenge in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.

This will see Amanda swap her stilettos for some hiking boots in order to climb three of the UK’s highest mountains.

She will attempt to climb Snowdon in Wales, Scafell Pike in England, and Ben Nevis in Scotland, within 24 hours.

Global’s Make Some Noise raises money and awareness for small charities supporting disadvantaged people across the UK.

About the challenge, Amanda said: “All in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise, I’m attempting The Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours next month.

“I’m looking forward to it, but as I look at my map and compass, I’m wondering just what I’ve signed up for!

“I’ll be supported by a fantastic team on the journey, and I’m totally up for giving this challenge my all.

“We’re all ready to raise as much money as possible for these incredible charities to help make some noise for the work that they do!

“And yes… I will be packing a pair of heels and a pair of eyelashes for the photo finish!”

It looks as if she might need the fuel in that case – keep carb-loading, Amanda!

Amanda reopens ‘feud’ with Phillip Schofield

On Friday (September 23), Amanda took a dig at Phillip Schofield during her show on Heart FM.

The ‘dig’ comes as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were criticised for allegedly “queue jumping” at the Queen’s lying-in-state.

It came as Amanda’s co-host Ashley Roberts discussed a new deal for David Beckham on the show.

She said: “So David Beckham has landed a seven-figure deal with Qatar’s World Cup sponsor, Doritos.

“I love Doritos. I’d love a seven-figure deal.”

Amanda then quipped: “Get in line. Well, I mean, he did get in line. Good on him.”

Amanda and Phillip have reportedly had beef with each other since around 2015, when they co-hosted This Morning together while Holly was on maternity leave.

Phillip apparently called her “scary”.

In 2019, Amanda was in the running to cover for Holly while she was in Australia for I’m A Celebrity.

However, the offer was suddenly taken back with no explanation.

Phillip denied it was anything to do with him, but the pair have reportedly shared a rocky relationship ever since.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story!