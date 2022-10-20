Amanda Holden has issued a warning to fans on Instagram after being targeted by an online scammer.

The popular Britain’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to warn fans that someone has started impersonating her on the social media site.

Alongside a screenshot of the bogus Instagram account, Amanda lashed out at the fake troll.

The TV star also urged people to unfollow the account.

Amanda Holden has warned her fans on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Amanda Holden warns Instagram followers

She said: “Once again I have a nut job doing this kind of thing, so please unfollow if you are following.”

Meanwhile, Amanda is no stranger to controversy.

In the last few years, the ITV star has become renowned for her risque outfits and for angering some viewers with her wardrobe choices.

The star opened up to The Sun in an interview as she finally addressed the controversy surrounding her styling decisions.

She recently joked: “Jennifer Aniston has the same problem. We’re very sensitive to weather conditions! But I’m just like, ‘Get over it’.

“It doesn’t seem to matter when you see boys’ nipple, so I just don’t get why it matters when you can see girls.

“It’s everyone else that makes the fuss about them. But I have no problem with it. They’ve got their own management and they’re insured!”

Amanda Holden recently took part in the ‘3 Peaks Challenge’ (Credit: Splashnews)

Amanda sets her sights on Three Peaks

Last month, Amanda announced her intention to take part in the ‘3 Peaks Challenge’.

She completed the tough challenge on Friday, October 7. It saw the TV personality scale Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis – the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland.

Amanda took part in the aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

The charity raises money and awareness for smaller charities supporting disadvantaged people across the UK.

She began her climb with Snowdon – Wales’ highest mountain, before moving onto to Scafell Peak, before tackling Ben Nevis for the finale.

Ahead of the challenge, Amanda shared her excitement.

She said: “Here we go! I’m popping on my hiking boots and scaling the 3 highest mountains in the UK! The Three Peaks Challenge is no small task but I’m so excited, and a little bit terrified, to be doing it all in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise.

She continued: “For the past few years, I have had the privilege of meeting incredible people who do truly life-changing work. Right now, so many people across the UK are living in crisis and they need our help.

“They have inspired me to take on the toughest challenge of my life! I’ve done all the training and am supported by a fantastic team on the journey. We’re ready to raise money for these incredible causes and help make some noise for the work that they do!”

