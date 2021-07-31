Amanda Holden’s sister Debbie gives star a run for her money with sizzling bikini shot on Instagram

Amanda Holden has shared a pic of her sister Debbie on Instagram and she has given the star a run for her money by posing in her own stunning bikini.

Amanda, 50, is famed for wowing fans with swimwear photos but it seems she has a rival in her younger sibling.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Amanda shared a shot of her sister Debbie, 49, with her followers.

Amanda Holden’s sister Debbie has posed for her own sizzling bikini picture (Credit: Instagram/ @noholdenback)

The star added two red heart emojis and captioned the picture: “My sister @debholden living her best life…”

Debbie, meanwhile, has posted the same photo on her own Instagram account.

The keen traveller, who is an underwater photographer, tagged her sister in the snap while making a joke.

“#Mangrove? I was expecting a grove of men🤣#krabi #krabithailand #thailand #kohlanta #thailand #thailand🇹🇭 @noholdenback,” she said.

Debbie lives in Thailand and is known for her love of adventure.

Like her sister, Amanda has also been enjoying some relaxing time in the sunshine this week.

Amanda is currently on her summer break (Credit: Splashnews.com)

After hanging up her Heart FM Breakfast Show mic for the summer, she jetted off with husband Chris and their daughters.

During her trip to warmer climes, Amanda has also set pulses racing in a series of her own bikini pictures.

She has worn a mint green two-piece, dressed as a sizzling captain of a yacht for another, and also shown off her enviable figure in a low-cut swimsuit.

Amanda Holden Instagram confusion

But on Thursday (July 29, 2021), Amanda left fans puzzled with her newest bikini shot.

Her followers felt she looked “uncomfortable” as she arched her back while relaxing poolside.

Amanda has also given a glimpse of her gorgeous daughters, 15-year-old Lexi and Hollie, nine, while abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

In a new picture shared on Friday night, Hollie was captured as she watched the sunset on the harbour’s edge.

Looking out at the water while wearing a pretty dress, Amanda’s mini-me looked delightful as she took in her surroundings.

Amanda captioned the gorgeous Instagram picture: “#reflections my little #HRH last night. #holiday #familytime ❤️☀️.”

Commenting on the photo, her Heart FM co-star Kelly Brook replied: “What a Beauty.”

Another of Amanda’s followers wrote: “A little piece of heaven!!!! XXX.”

A third simply said: “What a Beautiful picture!”

