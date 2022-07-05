Amanda Holden in sunlgasses out and about
Amanda Holden delights Instagram fans with sweet and rare video with Simon Cowell’s son

Fans got a glimpse of the music mogul's son

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Amanda Holden surprised fans on Instagram after sharing a rare video of Simon Cowell’s son.

The BGT star, 51, took to social media on Monday (July 4) to show off her athletic prowess.

In a video posted to Instagram, Amanda was joined by Simon’s partner Lauren Silverman, 44, Eric, eight, and Amanda’s daughter Hollie, 10.

The group all decided to take on a viral handstand challenge that’s taken TikTok by storm.

Sadly, Simon himself didn’t feature in the video.

Simon Cowell hugs son Eric on Loose Women
Eric Cowell made an appearance on Amanda Holden’s Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

The challenge requires people to place one foot on the wall behind them, before placing their hands on the floor and levitating their other leg in the air.

Read more: Amanda Holden issues warning to fans over fake Instagram account

As a result, fans rushed to comment, with one saying: “Mandy, you nailed it girl!”

“How is everyone doing this? I fell on my face,” laughed a second follower.

Meanwhile, a third replied: “That’s impressive all round.”

Simon and his partner Lauren welcomed Eric to the world in 2014.

The musical mogul previously opened up about having some fears for Eric as he begins to get older.

As a result, speaking in 2019 to the Mail’s Weekend Magazine, the X Factor boss confessed that he worries about Eric being bullied, claiming he “couldn’t handle it”.

Amanda Holden wearing pink leaving ITV studios
Amanda Holden shared a rare glimpse of Eric on her Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

However, his son being bullied isn’t his only concern.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Simon also said that the way the world has changed since he grew up as a child himself concerns him, especially considering the pressure children face nowadays with social media and school work.

“One is stress,” said the star speaking of his main concerns for Eric. “Children are under so much stress – with homework and pressure. I really don’t want that for him.

“The second thing is bullying. It terrifies me. If there’s even a whiff of it… I don’t think I could handle it.”

