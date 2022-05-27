Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan smiling
Amanda Holden poses naked on Instagram as Piers Morgan shocks with ‘creepy’ comment

She made someone a millionaire and stripped to celebrate!

By Nancy Brown

Amanda Holden has posed naked on Instagram as she celebrated giving away £1 million on her Heart FM breakfast show.

As regular listeners will know, the station has been running its Make Me a Millionaire competition for the past couple of months.

Earlier today (May 27), Paul Clymer from Kent won the jackpot prize.

And, to celebrate, Amanda got her kit off!

Amanda Holden in a pink and green suit
Amanda Holden presents the Heart FM breakfast show and gave away £1m today (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden poses naked on Instagram

Ahead of the finale, Amanda posed for pictures wearing nothing but white faux fur and more than 1,000 diamonds worth £1m.

She shared the picture and a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram, with fans lining up to comment.

While most were left speechless over the post, one person wasn’t.

And that person was Amanda’s old pal Piers Morgan.

That was rather creepy eh?

He posted three flame emojis and then said: “Hot… diamonds [crying with laughter face].”

Although he perhaps wasn’t commenting on Amanda’s naked body, some fans appeared to think he was.

And, as a result, they seemed a bit weirded out by Piers’ comments.

“Ewww,” said one.

“That was rather creepy eh?” another posted.

Piers Morgan smiling
Piers Morgan was called ‘creepy’ for his comment on Amanda’s picture (Credit: Splash News)

The rest of Amanda’s fans filled the comments section with the flame emoji.

“OMG you are one hottie,” said swimwear designer Melissa Odabash.

“Check you out!” declared another. “Hot stuff!”

“You look incredible Amanda,” said another.

‘They left you when you were naked?!’

Sharing details of her naked photo shoot, Amanda said her bling was always accompanied by a security guard.

“There was a security guard hovering and they left with the ring and necklace within 10 minutes of this picture,” she laughed.

One fan quipped: “They left you when you were naked? ARE THEY MAD?!”

