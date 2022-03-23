Amanda Holden smiles during outing
Amanda Holden fans distracted by her mum’s appearance in stunning photos

Like mother like daughter

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Amanda Holden surprised Instagram fans with striking photos of her and her mum, Judith, yesterday.

The Heart FM star posed for two gorgeous photos with her mum to share her competition with Charles Worthington for Mother’s Day.

And fans couldn’t believe how much the mother and daughter pair look alike!

Amanda Holden smiles in green striped dress and sunglasses
Amanda Holden shared photos with her mum and daughter Hollie on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

Amanda raised pulses after she posed for rare photos of her with her mum on Instagram.

The photos show Amanda and Judith sat side by side in a bathroom in front of a windowsill full of hair products.

The pair are also joined by Amanda’s daughter, ten-year-old Hollie, who can be seen sat on her mother’s lap.

Amanda captioned the post: “With Mother’s Day just around the corner, I’ve teamed up with my lovely lot at Charles Worthington @cwhairlondon to bring you your healthiest hair yet.

“Make sure you’re following @cwhairlondon (we’ll check!), and nominate your mum in the comments below @cwhairlondon’s post of me and my mum, telling us why you think she deserves a treat.

“We’ll pick five lucky mums to receive a year’s worth of Charles Worthington products especially chosen for their own hair!”

Amanda Holden in sunglasses and blue coat
Amanda’s fans can’t stop talking about her mum after the Instagram posts (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are fans saying about Amanda Holden’s mum?

While Amanda looked stunning in a long white dress, her fans were more distracted by her lookalike mum.

Fans were in awe over how young Amanda’s mum looked and they fled to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan said: “Your mum is absolutely stunning.”

“Your beautiful mum is looking fabulous,” another added.

Someone else wrote: “Look at your mum! You definitely get your beauty from her!”

Some fans are also convinced that the mother and daughter pair look very much alike.

Someone commented: “You are so like your mum.”

Another person wrote: “Beautiful. Like mother like daughter, absolutely gorgeous.”

