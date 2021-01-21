Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her daughter on her birthday and Instagram fans can’t believe how grown up she is.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 48, shared a photo of Lexi to Instagram this week to mark her 15th birthday.

In the photo, Lexi is seen looking into the distance as she rests her chin in her hand.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

Amanda wrote: “I cannot believe our baby is 15 today.

“Mummy and Daddy love you so much Lexi’ – you kind, funny, hardworking girl. We couldn’t be more proud.”

Fans gushed over Lexi, with some saying they thought she looked like a “young Holly Willoughby”.

Amanda Holden fans said her daughter looks like a 'younger Holly Willoughby'

One person said: “Happy birthday, she looks like a young Holly Willoughby!”

Another wrote: “I seriously thought that was Holly Willoughby there.”

One added: “Wow so beautiful, she looks like @hollywilloughby.”

Meanwhile, others said Lexi looked just like her mum.

One commented: “Stunning like her mum.”

Instagram fans gushed over Amanda's daughter

Another gushed: “She is stunning just like her mumma.”

A third wrote: “Wow how grown up does she look!!! You must be so proud.”

Amanda has Lexi with her husband Chris Hughes. The couple are also parents to their daughter Hollie, eight.

Meanwhile, Amanda recently wowed fans as she posed in a tankini in her hot tub.

The star braved the cold in her hot tub while wearing the plunging two-piece.

Amanda often wows her Instagram followers

What did Amanda say?

In the video, Amanda was seen sampling food from Marks & Spencer’s Plant Kitchen range.

She told fans: “I thought I would show you my hot tub and my Plant Kitchen vegan cookie!

“You may not have ever tried vegan or vegetarian food before, but I’m promising you now… Marks & Spencer are delivering you a treat!”

She ended the clip by wishing her followers a “happy new year”.

