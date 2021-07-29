Amanda Holden has baffled her followers as she shared her latest bikini snap on Instagram.

The Britain’s Got Talent star, 50, is currently on a luxury family holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters.

Keen to show off the stunning surroundings, Amanda posed on the edge of an infinity pool on social media yesterday (July 28).

What did Amanda Holden say?

Amanda perfectly perched herself on the edge of the pool whilst modelling a tiny pink two-piece.

The star showcased her toned legs in the shot, as she arched her back on the poolside.

Alongside the post, Amanda penned: “Just #chillin.”

But while most fans complimented the stunning snap, others appeared slightly concerned.

One wrote: “Hahaha, that is one uncomfortable chilling position.”

Another commented: “Pointing my toes like that would give me cramp!!!”

Amanda Holden took to Instagram to share her latest bikini shot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Don’t think that is a chilling picture by the image – more a posing one.”

A fourth agreed: “You should find a sun lounger. Be much more comfortable. You’ll do your back in.”

A follower shared: “That can’t be comfortable!”

However, others gushed over the idyllic holiday shot.

Another said: “Only one word… perfection.”

“Absolutely stunning,” a second praised, while a third added: “Gorgeous from head to toe.”

Amanda is currently on holiday with her husband Chris and their daughters (Credit: ITV)

What else has Amanda shared on Instagram?

Amanda has continued to update her followers on the luxury break.

Earlier this week, fans were stunned when the proud mum showed off a family snap featuring daughters, Hollie and Lexie.

Captioning the shot, the star gushed: “My babies #holiday #family.”

But it was her two girls that really stole the show.

Taking to the comments, one fan said: “I can’t believe how big they’re getting. Lexi is literally a model.”

Another added: “Stunning girls just like their Mum.”

