Amanda Holden has shared an emotional Instagram tribute to her late son Theo today.

The radio presenter tragically lost her baby in 2011 when she was seven months pregnant.

TV star Amanda shared a heartbreaking tribute today to mark 12 years since the devastating loss.

Amanda shared an emotional message about her late son Theo (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

She shared an image to her Instagram Stories of tiny footprints.

Over the photo, Amanda wrote: “We love you Theo. Never ever forgotten.”

Amanda also added a sticker of a milk bottle on the post.

She also linked to Tommy’s, a charity which says that it “supports, cares for and champions people, no matter where they may be on their pregnancy journey”.

The star, who shares two daughters with husband Chris Hughes, has opened up about the heartbreaking stillbirth of Theo on a few occasions.

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her late son Theo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda on losing her son

In September last year, Amanda revealed the triggering comment a doctor made to her after the ordeal.

Amanda said on her Heart radio show at the time: “We lost our baby Theo at 28 weeks. They very sensitively moved me into another room so I could deliver him without having to hear the lovely babies screaming on a normal ward.

We love you Theo. Never ever forgotten.

“Often that’s not thought about, it’s little things like that.”

She went on: “I remember the lady afterwards as well when we went for a chat also said, ‘I know you’re going home empty handed’ is what she said to me.

Amanda has previously opened up about the heartbreaking loss (Credit: ITV)

“So I felt like some sort of game show contestant, so it’s all of that language.”

In 2020, Amanda revealed the moment her husband Chris left her feeling “floored” with a comment about Theo.

At the time, Amanda was discussing her music single With You which she said brought back memories of losing their son.

Amanda said on ITV’s Lorraine: “It’s a song about grief and loss. It’s a very moving song. My whole album means so much for me.

“It was my husband Chris who absolutely floored me one day when I was singing.

“He said, ‘The last two lines of that song really remind me of how we felt when we lost Theo.”

