Amanda Holden and husband enjoy romantic date night in driveway

TV's Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes enjoyed a romantic date night in the comfort of their own driveway.

The couple gave fans a glimpse of their loved-up evening together on Instagram on Saturday (May 9).

In the photo, Amanda and Chris pose in the back of the campervan, which had been decorated with a white tablecloth and cutlery.

The 49-year-old TV star revealed her daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight, had decorated it.

What did she say?

She wrote: "So tonight was the first time Chris had dinner out (in the campervan in the driveway).

"Our beautiful girls decorated it and @thelittleindiankitchen provided the most delicious takeaway #datenight."

Amanda gave fans a glimpse of their date night on Instagram (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Amanda Holden divides viewers with 'risky' dress on The One Show

While over on Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two later gave fans a look at their delicious Indian takeaway, which included Punjabi chicken curry and smoked aubergine.

Amanda's celebrity pals rushed to comment on the photo.

Tamzin Outhwaite said: "Love this."

Lisa Faulkner agreed: "Love this."

While Myleene Klass added: "Amazing!"

Lockdown life

Amanda is currently isolating with husband of 12 years Chris and their two daughters.

She recently recorded a version of Over The Rainbow to raise money for the NHS during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about her new single, Amanda said: "I've always said how amazing the NHS are, they have quite literally saved my life, as they have for thousands of others.

"Hearing all the amazing people calling in to Heart sharing their stories from the front line has made me prouder than ever to be supporting the NHS in this way.

Amanda is currently isolating with husband of 12 years Chris and their two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Amanda Holden to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice?

"The rainbow has given us all a ray hope during this weird time. But I'm hopeful life will be better on the other side as we all become more united as one."

Only recently, Amanda opened up about owing her life to the NHS. Speaking on her radio show recently, the star described how an emergency during the birth of her youngest daughter, Holly, saw her 'die for 40 seconds'.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.