Amanda Holden accidentally flashes underwear as she falls in Heart FM mishap

Amanda and Ashley were in fits of giggles

By Katy Brent

Britain’s Got Talent host Amanda Holden was left red-faced after accidentally flashing her knickers during an Instagram video for Heart FM.

The TV presenter was left in fits of laughter after the mishap which happened while trying out a new gadget with Ashley Roberts.

Amanda shared the awkward moment on her Instagram stories with her 1.8 million followers.

An emoji spared her blushes (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The pair appeared to be trying out some sort of jiggling fitness equipment.

But it all went wrong when Amanda, 51, ended up straddling colleague Ashley’s chest before falling over backwards with her legs akimbo.

She posted the cheeky video with an emoji sparing her too many blushes.

Amanda used an emoji to spare her blushes

Amanda captioned the clip “Getting Jiggy with @iamashleyroberts.”

The girls couldn’t stop laughing, so maybe that’s how to tone up your abs?

Amanda also showed of her spring style today, wearing a gorgeous blue and white striped dress.

She paired the shirt dress with some gorgeous white heels too.

Amanda Holden poses on Instagram
Amanda looked super stylish today (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, Amanda and fellow TV star Alan Carr revealed yesterday that they have some exciting news to reveal soon.

While they didn’t go into detail, Amanda posted a snap of them on Instagram, looking very celebratory indeed.

The photo was captioned: “Incoming…. We can’t wait to share our news very soon! Our first big commission!!! So exciting #matchmadeinheaven.”

Their celebrity friends were all over Amanda’s comments section, congratulating her on her mystery news.

Actress Lucy-Jo Hudson wrote: “You talented woman you.”

Vicky Pattison added: “Congrats you two.”

Others like Ashley and her Pussycat Dolls bandmate Kimberly Wyatt simply commented with rows of clapping and flame emojis.

But no one was letting us in on the big secret.

What are Amanda Holden and Alan Carr planning for TV?

TV presenter Angellica Bell came closest writing: “WATCH OUT WORLD….THEY’RE COMING FOR US! Congratulations @noholdenback and @chattyman”

Could they be planning a talk show of their very own?

Alan’s best known for his Chatty Man show and Amanda also loves to talk.

She was recently praised by fans for launching a podcast focusing on the war in Ukraine.

Amanda Holden in sunglasses and summer dress
Amanda was looking very stylish before the mishap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda was inspired  after she was contacted by a desperate Ukrainian-born mother on social media.

Episode one in the Ukraine’s Hidden Voices podcast series will tell the story of Kateryna.

She has lived in the UK for 17 years but travelled back to her home in Ukraine for a two-week holiday before the invasion and was forced to live in an underground carpark in the capital Kyiv.

Amanda said: “As a wife and a mum of two daughters seeing those families fighting to survive, pleading to TV news crews to help them, has been absolutely heartbreaking.

“I have a voice, I’m heard every single day on Heart Breakfast. But I really wanted to give a platform to those people who don’t have a voice.”

