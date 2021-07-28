On Instagram, Amanda Holden has flashed her toned, tanned back in a low-cut swimsuit on her holiday.

The BGT judge, 50, has been chilling in the sun with her family for the past week.

And now Amanda has taken part in the TikTok swimming pool challenge.

Amanda looked gorgeous in her Melissa Odabash swimsuit (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

Amanda shared with Instagram fans her latest summer spectacular.

Sitting on the edge of the pool and sipping on a thirst-quenching beverage, she showcased her tanned, toned back.

She wore a £246 Melissa Odabash Palma Folie Halterneck Plunge swimsuit.

It’s described as coming with, “a daring V-neck silhouette the halterneck style has a low swooping back.

“Decorated in the bold green ‘Folie’ print inspired by palm leaves it awakens a sense of wanderlust. ”

But amazing swimsuit aside, that was just the start of Amanda’s fun and frolicks.

Ballerina style anyone? (Credit: TikTok)

What is the swimming pool challenge?

Captioning the IG image with “Jumping into the pool using different categories”, Amanda urged fans to swipe up.

They were taken to her TikTok page, which showed the star jumping into the pool in different poses, all with ABBA playing in the background.

First, there was Running Mand, then Moon Walking and then Being Shot.

Next was On The Tube, then Ballerina and Air Guitar.

Super Mand, ET and Emailing were all included.

What else has Amanda Holden shared on Instagram?

The ET pose hilariously featured her youngest daughter, Hollie, 11, draped in a shawl.

And it wasn’t the first time Amanda has shared snaps of her daughters during this holiday.

Yesterday, fans were stunned when the proud mum showed off a family snap featured Hollie and 15-year-old Lexie.

Furthermore, fans couldn’t believe how grown up her two daughters looked.

“I can’t believe how big they’re getting. Lexi is literally a model,” one fan gushed.