Amanda Holden took to Instagram today to show off her toned legs.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, shared a boomerang clip as she sat on a desk at Heart radio.

In the video, Amanda is seen picking up a phone and putting it to her ear.

What did Amanda Holden say on Instagram?

The star wrote: “‘Holden’ on the line.”

Amanda wore a white shirt from Zara with a white skirt from Reiss.

She completed the spring outfit with a pair of white boots.

Amanda Holden wowed her Instagram fans with her outfit for Heart (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the look, with many commenting on her incredible pins.

One person commented: “The best legs!”

Another said: “Your legs,” followed by a flame emoji.

One gushed: “Best legs in the business.”

Another added: “If 50 looks this good then count me in!”

Fans gushed over Amanda’s toned bod (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes days after Amanda was praised by fans after revealing a touching tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Sir Tom, who raised over £32million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, died on February 2 aged 100 after battling the virus in hospital.

If 50 looks this good then count me in!

Amanda shared a photo to her Instagram showing herself alongside the palm tree.

In the image, Amanda is seen smiling as she put her hand on the tree which took centre stage in her garden.

She wrote: “Planting this #palm in honour of @captainsirtom.”

Amanda praised by fans

One commented: “Wow what a thoughtful and wonderful thing to do.”

Another gushed: “Wow it looks beautiful. I’m sure he would have loved it and I hope it’s as strong as him.”

Meanwhile, one added: “Wonderful idea. You were of course his favourite.”

