Amanda Holden flashes incredible legs on Instagram as she stuns in black mini dress

Amanda Holden has showcased her incredible legs on Instagram as she wore a black mini dress.

The star recently confirmed she’s filming for the second series of BBC’s I Can See Your Voice.

On Friday, Amanda shared a video to her Instagram Stories as she was lifted in the air by a mini crane behind the scenes.

Amanda stunned in the black mini dress (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Amanda Holden on Instagram

In it, Amanda is seen posing in her stunning dress and black heels.

The dress featured off-the-shoulder puffy sleeves with thin straps.

Amanda had her blonde hair styled in loose bouncy curls.

Amanda filmed for BBC’s I Can See Your Voice (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She wrote: “Just fixing a light bulb. #ICanSeeYourVoice.”

Meanwhile, Amanda always wows her fans with her outfit choices.

Earlier this week, the mum-of-two stepped out in a champagne plunging jumpsuit as she attended David Walliams’ 50th birthday bash.

Amanda paired a matching champagne headband with the outfit.

She wrote on Instagram: “All dressed up for someone’s big birthday bash.”

Amanda Holden never fails to impress with her outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter later revealed she helped Amanda get out of her jumpsuit to go to the toilet.

She explained on the daytime show: “But the highlight of my evening took place in the ladies loo, where Amanda Holden asked me to help her take her dress off, well, she had a jumpsuit.

“I don’t wear jumpsuits, they’re a bit tricky.”

Janet added: “I had to help Amanda unhook the top part to slide it down to have a wee! So, that’s my claim to fame this week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Meanwhile, Amanda also spoke about the lavish bash and revealed birthday boy David arrived on a plastic horse.

She said on her Heart radio show: “It was very overwhelming, it was amazing.

“David rode in and I forgot to say, on a plastic white horse as well. Much like Madonna.”

