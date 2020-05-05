Amanda Holden fans in tears as she reveals music video for Over The Rainbow NHS charity single

Presenter Amanda Holden had fans in tears as she shared a look at the music video for her new NHS charity single.

The Britain's Got Talent and Heart Radio host, 49, has recorded a version of Over The Rainbow to raise money for the health service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today (Tuesday, May 5), Amanda posted a clip of part of the song's music video on Instagram - and her fans found themselves welling up.

What did her followers say?

One follower asked: "Who cried watching this post?"

Another commented alongside crying-face emojis: "Thank you, thank you for releasing the music video as well! I'm extremely proud of you."

Someone else said tearfully: "OMG, I'm so proud of you. I love this song so much."

I cry every time I listen to it.

"Omg @noholdenback I have goosebumps all over and tears in my eyes," said a fourth, adding: "So beautiful."

"Love this a tear each time it gets played," a fifth told her.

Another wrote: "It's wonderful, [brings] a tear to the eye x."

"This is just beautiful," said another fan. "@noholdenback I cry every time I listen to it."

Amanda Holden has recorded a version of Over The Rainbow for charity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In the clip, Amanda is seen singing at a mic before switching to footage of Brits smiling and clapping in isolation. It also features a clip of Amanda's Heart Radio interview with hero fundraiser Colonel Tom Moore.

Why Amanda owes the NHS her life

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about her new single, Amanda said: "I've always said how amazing the NHS are, they have quite literally saved my life, as they have for thousands of others.

"Hearing all the amazing people calling in to Heart sharing their stories from the front line has made me prouder than ever to be supporting the NHS in this way.

"The rainbow has given us all a ray hope during this weird time. But I'm hopeful life will be better on the other side as we all become more united as one."

Only recently, Amanda opened up about owing her life to the NHS. Speaking on her radio show recently, the star described how an emergency during the birth of her youngest daughter, Holly, saw her 'die for 40 seconds'.

