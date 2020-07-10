Amanda Holden fans brand her and husband ‘couple goals’ as they celebrate special occasion

TV's Amanda Holden and her husband are celebrating five years since moving into their "perfect" home.

The couple marked the milestone with a sweet photo on Instagram.

The picture showed Amanda's hubby Chris Hughes carrying her outside their front door.

Read more: Amanda Holden creeps listeners out with child's toenails collection admission

Amanda looked stunning in a blue and white polka dot dress and a pair of white heels.

She wrote: "5 years ago today we moved into our perfect home."

Fans gushed over the image, with many branding the couple "goals".

What did they say?

One person said: "You two are so cute together."

Amanda Holden celebrated five years since they moved into their "perfect" home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: "You are are goals forever."

One wrote: "You guys are the cutest, goals."

Amanda has been spending the lockdown with Chris and their daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight.

5 years ago today we moved into our perfect home.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been keeping her fans entertained with her TikTok videos.

In one, Amanda does a Q&A about the two girls and things got very messy.

It shows her answering questions and choosing which of the girls they apply to most.

Fans branded Chris and Amanda "goals" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Each time Amanda chooses one of the girls, she hilariously dunks her face in a pile of flour.

Meanwhile, Amanda was recently able to reunite with her friends as further lockdown restrictions eased.

The radio presenter shared a photo from a "socially distanced" walk she enjoyed with her friends Angela Griffin, Lisa Faulkner and Tamzin Outhwaite.

She told fans she hadn't seen her mates since the lockdown started in March and cried upon seeing them again.

Amanda said: "Omg. I literally cried when I saw these #girls in the flesh for the first time since #lockdown.

Read more: Amanda Holden trolled after tearful reunion with friends

"A socially distanced walk this morning. SOOO WONDERFUL to be with them..."

Tamzin commented: "I cried too Manda.... loved it."

Fans were thrilled for Amanda with one commenting: "What an iconic picture. Love love love."

Another wrote: "Ohhh it's wonderful to see you all together again."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.