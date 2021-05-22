Amanda Holden has wowed fans after slipping into a super-short Union Jack dress to celebrate Eurovision.

The I Can See Your Voice star, 50, left fans in awe by modelling the barely-there frock at a studio in London.

With the London Eye visible from the window, Amanda gazed at herself in the mirror while pouting.

The mum-of-two’s dress is reminiscent of the one Spice Girl Geri Halliwell wore to The Brit Awards in 1997.

But Amanda’s is even shorter.

After posting the snap on Instagram, Amanda said: “Looking forward to making ‘un point’ or two at #Eurovision.”

She has since been inundated with comments from her 1.7 million followers.

One wrote: “You look fantastic Amanda.” Another said: “Well hello!”

A third posted several Union Jack emojis, saying: “Wowsers!”

Amanda has been undated with comments from fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda’s showbiz pals have also commented on her new photograph, with her Heart FM co-star Ashley Roberts writing: “Oh okayyy…”

Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, has left fans in hysterics with her response.

The Loose Women and This Morning star told Amanda: “You’ll catch your death! Hope you have a vest on underneath! x”

Replying, one bemused fan said: “I love that – it’s such a mum thing to say.”

Another teased: “l was just thinking – your father is not going to let you out dressed like that!”

Amanda has landed her own show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda lands her own show

This week, it was confirmed that Amanda has landed her own documentary-style show.

The programme is called No Holden Back and will star her beloved nan Myrtle.

And by all accounts, the two ladies are very similar!

Announcing her news, Amanda told The Sun: “I’m delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan.

“The apple never falls far from my tree and in this series she will certainly be keeping me on my toes.”

Amanda will move in with her nan (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Myrtle said: “I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard.”

The eight-part series will air on E4 and will see Amanda move in with Myrtle.

Steven Handley, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, said: “Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars.

“We are thrilled to get insight into her life with her nan.”

Amanda is certainly one busy lady at the moment.

While filming her new show, she has also been starring on BBC1’s I Can See Your Voice on Saturday nights.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge also co-hosts Heart FM’s Breakfast Show with Jamie Theakston on weekday mornings.

