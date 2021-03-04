Amanda Holden has kicked off World Book Day in a sexy Queen of Hearts from Alice In Wonderland on Instagram.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, shared her own spin on the classic Disney film, alongside radio co-hosts Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts.

Ahead of their breakfast show on Heart FM, the group posed for a shot backstage.

Amanda Holden dressed up as the Queen of Hearts for World Book Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie took on the Mad Hatter for the annual event, which sees millions dress up as their favourite book characters.

Meanwhile, Ashley dressed up as Alice in a blue dress and pinafore.

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

As for Amanda, the star arrived at the London studio wearing a crown, a Queen of Hearts dress, and a puff-sleeved cape.

She completed the costume with red lipstick and face make up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Keen to show off the costume, the TV favourite shared a fun clip of herself as she took on the wicked villain.

The BGT judge simply captioned the post: “#queenofhearts #worldbookday @thisisheart #offwiththeirheads.”

Plenty of fans rushed to praise Amanda’s efforts.

One said: “OMG you are so funny. Love this. Bet you cracked out laughing afterwards.”

Amanda was joined by Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

In addition, a second wrote: “You’ll always be my queen Amanda.”

A third added: “There is something sinister but sexy about this. Love!”

Meanwhile, another appeared completely taken aback.

They commented: “Crikey Amanda… you don’t half look good in that outfit. Talk about blow your socks off.”

The presenter wore gingham earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda ‘flashes her knickers’

The post comes days after Amanda “flashed her knickers” in a snap on Tuesday (March 2).

As she showed off her dress on Instagram, the star was seen spinning in circles, while her floral skirt floated around her.

However, some fans were distracted by her “panties” as she twirled for the camera.

Following the post, one wrote: “You know people will be trying to pause you, right? Lol.”

In addition, a second shared: “Nice panties.”

And a third commented: “Oh lovely video and slow mo to show your knickers off.”

