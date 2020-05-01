Amanda Holden describes how NHS saved her life after she 'died for 40 seconds' when she gave birth to daughter Holly

Presenter Amanda Holden has described how NHS workers saved her life when she 'passed away for 40 seconds' during childbirth.

The mum-of-two, 49, opened up on her Heart Radio show about owing her life to the health service.

She said: "I owe the NHS my life, without being too dramatic. When I gave birth to Holly, my eight-year-old daughter who I know is listening, she was an emergency and I haemorrhaged, basically.

What did Amanda say?

"I actually did pass away for 40 seconds and then I went into a coma. But the NHS were there holding my hand and my husband's hand who... I feel sorry for him to be honest, he went through it watching it all!"

Amanda Holden has recorded a charity single for the NHS (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also thanked the NHS for helping her sister, Debbie, make a full recovery from the brain injury she sustained in a car accident three years ago.

And Amanda also talked about NHS workers helping her and husband Chris Hughes get through the heartbreaking experience of a stillbirth.

She explained: "Then, of course, it's been well documented that Chris and I had a child, a little boy called Theo who was born sleeping at an NHS hospital. Again, they were incredible to us, we couldn't have gotten through without them."

Amanda has released a charity single to raise money for the health service.

Over The Rainbow

The Britain's Got Talent host recorded a cover of Over The Rainbow to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, she said: "I've always said how amazing the NHS are, they have quite literally saved my life, as they have for thousands of others.

"Hearing all the amazing people calling in to Heart sharing their stories from the front line has made me prouder than ever to be supporting the NHS in this way.

"The rainbow has given us all a ray hope during this weird time. But I'm hopeful life will be better on the other side as we all become more united as one."

