Amanda Holden on Instagram once again showed off a gorgeous summer look, flashing her amazing pins…. and almost flashing her bum!

As ever, Amanda, 50, shared her chic and elegant outfit of the day on social media.

Amanda wore an Anna-Louise dress (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden show off on Instagram?

The Heart Radio host once again took to Instagram to show off her outfit of the day.

Wearing an elegant summer dress from Anne-Louise Boutique, the star sashayed up and down her office.

Read more: Amanda Holden delights Instagram fans as she reunites with Simon Cowell on night out

The pastel green outfit has a high collar with button, invisible buttons with long sleeves and draw-string detail.

On the dress itself, there is elegant cross detail on the centre.

Amanda finished off the amazing outfit off with a pair of strappy white heels.

Amanda showed off her stunning outfit (Credit: Instagram)

The radio DJ and BGT judge loves sharing her outfits, and today she gave a cheeky flourish.

Using the Boomerang tool she twirled around the office, with the bottom of the dress riding up and fluttering in the air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

What else has Amanda been up to?

Last week, Amanda took to Instagram to document her meeting with Britain’s Got Talent boss, Simon Cowell, in London.

“Fabulous to catch up with these two,” she said as she shared a selfie with Simon and partner, Lauren Silverman.

Read more: Amanda Holden delights Instagram fans as she reunites with Simon Cowell on night out

She also prefaced the big night out with more IG Stories, where she said: “Tell me it’s Friday night without telling me it’s Friday night.”

While wearing a tiger-print dress, she also revealed fellow BGT judge David Walliams joined the group on the night out.