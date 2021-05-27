Amanda Holden delighted Instagram fans this morning (May 27) as they woke up to find her writing naked on a bed of £50 notes.

The Heart FM breakfast show DJ stripped off to promote a competition on the radio station.

Tomorrow (May 28), Heart will make one listener a millionaire.

And Amanda‘s striptease most certainly drew attention to the competition!

Amanda Holden has delighted Instagram followers as she stripped naked (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

Amanda was seen lying on a bed of huge pink £50 notes.

She’s naked in the picture, with real £50 notes covering her modesty.

Read more: Amanda Holden leaves little to the imagination in tiny Union Jack dress

Amanda captioned the picture: “I’ve checked the notes are real 😉 and I’m ready to make someone a millionaire.

“Please join us for the Million Pound Final of @thisisheart Make Me A Millionaire on Friday from 6:30am.

“Anyone seen my frock?” she concluded.

Over on Twitter, Amanda posted a video of the photoshoot.

She looked positively gleeful as bank notes and rose petals fall on her from on high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

What did Amanda’s followers say about the posts?

This Morning’s Alison Hammond was one of the first to comment, calling Amanda “saucy”.

Her Heart co-star Ashley Roberts also responded.

She said: “She expensive.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 star Caroline Quentin also quipped: “Covering your tuppence, well done! (and your thre’penny bits!”

I’ve checked the notes are real 😉 and I’m ready to make someone a millionaire 🎉 Please join us for the Million Pound Final of @thisisheart Make Me A Millionaire on Friday from 6:30am ❤️ Anyone seen my frock? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5cxWBU613K — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) May 27, 2021

“This is too much to handle,” another fan declared.

“I am speechless,” said another.

Read more: Amanda Holden’s singing career belittled by I Can See Your Voice contestant

“Hot as fire,” declared another.

“OMG my heart!” said another. “I was NOT prepared!”

Another quipped: “Damn girl! You don’t need that frock!”

Amanda Holden bared all for PETA previously (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda also stripped off for PETA

Of course, it’s not the first time Amanda has bared all.

She has stripped off for a PETA campaign in the past, urging people to go vegetarian.

That time she writhed about naked in cabbage leaves!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.