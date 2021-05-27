Amanda holden instagram: Star writhes naked on £50 notes
Amanda Holden delights Instagram fans as she writhes naked on a bed of £50 notes

'Has anyone seen my frock?'

By Nancy Brown

Amanda Holden delighted Instagram fans this morning (May 27) as they woke up to find her writing naked on a bed of £50 notes.

The Heart FM breakfast show DJ stripped off to promote a competition on the radio station.

Tomorrow (May 28), Heart will make one listener a millionaire.

And Amanda‘s striptease most certainly drew attention to the competition!

Amanda Holden has delighted Instagram followers as she stripped naked (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

Amanda was seen lying on a bed of huge pink £50 notes.

She’s naked in the picture, with real £50 notes covering her modesty.

Read more: Amanda Holden leaves little to the imagination in tiny Union Jack dress

Amanda captioned the picture: “I’ve checked the notes are real 😉 and I’m ready to make someone a millionaire.

“Please join us for the Million Pound Final of @thisisheart Make Me A Millionaire on Friday from 6:30am.

“Anyone seen my frock?” she concluded.

Over on Twitter, Amanda posted a video of the photoshoot.

She looked positively gleeful as bank notes and rose petals fall on her from on high.

What did Amanda’s followers say about the posts?

This Morning’s Alison Hammond was one of the first to comment, calling Amanda “saucy”.

Her Heart co-star Ashley Roberts also responded.

She said: “She expensive.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 star Caroline Quentin also quipped: “Covering your tuppence, well done! (and your thre’penny bits!”

“This is too much to handle,” another fan declared.

“I am speechless,” said another.

Read more: Amanda Holden’s singing career belittled by I Can See Your Voice contestant

“Hot as fire,” declared another.

“OMG my heart!” said another. “I was NOT prepared!”

Another quipped: “Damn girl! You don’t need that frock!”

Amanda Holden bared all for PETA previously (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda also stripped off for PETA

Of course, it’s not the first time Amanda has bared all.

She has stripped off for a PETA campaign in the past, urging people to go vegetarian.

That time she writhed about naked in cabbage leaves!

