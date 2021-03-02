Amanda Holden delighted her Instagram followers as she kicked off spring in a floral dress.

The 50-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge looked stunning while showing off her outfit in a fun clip on social media.

But while most fans loved the leggy design, others were seemingly distracted by Amanda’s “panties” as she twirled for the camera.

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

Showing off her outfit online, Amanda modelled a £450 purple wrap dress from Melissa Odabash.

The short clip saw the star spinning in circles, while her floral skirt floated around her.

Amanda regularly shares her outfits ahead of appearing on Heart FM Breakfast.

On this particular snap, she commented: “#Morning feeling very #spring like today in this gorgeous floral #dress @melissaodabash.”

Amanda Holden looked spring-like in a floral dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but comment on Amanda’s cheeky display.

Alongside a series of laughter emojis, one said: “Oh lovely video and slow mo to show your knickers off.”

Nice panties!

In addition, a second wrote: “You know people will be trying to pause you, right? Lol.”

A third joked: “Nice panties.”

The BGT star shared her outfit on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda praised by fans

Furthermore, others loved Amanda’s outfit choice.

One gushed: “Loving the floral dress! You look gorgeous.”

Another added: “What better way to start the day!”

A third follower declared: “When Amanda wears floral, you know spring is here.”

Amanda documents her daily outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Amanda was praised by fans after revealing a touching tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Sir Tom, who raised over £32million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, died on February 2 aged 100 after battling the virus in hospital.

Following his death, Amanda revealed she had planted a palm tree in honour of the war hero.

Sharing a snap in her garden, she wrote: “Planting this #palm in honour of @captainsirtom.”

