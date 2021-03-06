Amanda Holden defiantly strips to her pants after hitting the age of 50

Amanda Holden has dismissed her critics again by posing in her Calvin Klein pants at the grown-up age of 50!

The BGT judge is often slammed for flashing too much flesh in her daring dresses on the Saturday night show.

But she doesn’t care – and seems intent on showing off her incredible body. And why not!

The age of Amanda Holden is often raised around discussion of her outfits (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

Amanda celebrated her 50th birthday on February 16th.

In a chat with The Sun, where the exclusive pictures feature, she revealed: “I spent my birthday at home with Chris and my gorgeous girls Hollie & Lexi.

“I’d always imagined a big party to celebrate half a century but I wouldn’t have changed the day for the world.”

“I’m looking forward to enjoying my fifties, and I have no plans on slowing down anytime soon.”

She also offered a little insight into how she maintains her youthful figure, admitting: “I run and do some yoga to keep fit – that allows me to have a few glasses of rosé in the evening.

Fit and she knows it – and good for her! (Credit: Shutterstock)

She entered her milestone decade with typical good humour despite pal Simon Cowell taking the chance to rib her.

The ex-Cutting It actress revealed to her Instagram followers that her boss joked he’d got her a Zimmer frame.

She wrote on the social platform: “Thank you to my hilarious friend @simoncowell for my wonderful gift!” along with a crying laughing emoji and a red love heart.

Queen of Hearts

The Calvin Klein pants aren’t actually Amanda’s best outfit this week – she wowed on Thursday, dressing up as the Queen of Hearts from Alice In Wonderland for World Book Day.

While she’s known for embracing the lighter side of life, the mum of two isn’t afraid to get stuck into serious debate for something she feels passionately about.

Amanda has publicly decried the one per cent pay increase on the table for healthcare workers, particularly in light of the work they have done throughout the pandemic.

NHS aid

She wrote on Instagram: “Don’t normally get involved with politics but wanted to say whether it’s an absolute fact or an ill timed leaked memo a 1% pay rise is pointless (by the time inflation rises) and an absolute travesty for our beloved NHS, who along with many other key workers have kept the very core of our kingdom going through out this hugely trying time.

“We clapped them, we praised them, we thanked them. Now let’s bloody show them… the money.”

And she’s not wrong!

