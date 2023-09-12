Amanda Holden makes shock confession about her two daughters: ‘You can leave now!’

Amanda Holden has revealed that as much as she loves her daughters, she is ready for them to fly the nest.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has two children with husband Chris. Lexi was born in 2006 and Hollie in 2012.

Amanda, 52, believes that many parents are worried about their children leaving as, once they’re gone, they realise they have little left in common with their partner.

But that is not the case for the television personality.

Amanda Holden on her daughters flying the nest

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the launch of her fashion collab with Lipsy, the star said: “You know when people have a problem and realise, they don’t have anything in common when their children leave. But Chris and I are like: ‘You can leave now’ because we still have so much in common, we’re excited about being left on our own.”

Although her house might be full for a bit longer, she has no worries about becoming an “empty nester”.

Amanda added: “We’re looking forward to becoming empty nesters! Lexi is almost 18 but we have an 11-year-old, so we’ve got ages to go but right now we do everything as a unit, Chris and I… the children come to everything with us.”

Although for some, having an empty seems daunting, it seems Amanda is looking forward to that chapter. The pair are fans of a date night and making the most of their time together.

She said: “Chris and I both love food, so we go out for dinner. I absolutely hate people that say they hate watching TV. We get excited about sitting down and watching a box set together. We are TV people. We went on holiday this year together, which was like our third or fourth honeymoon. It was just so lovely.”

Her next project

Amanda’s next show might be a saucy one for her husband to watch.

Landing on viewers’ screens on September 18, Amanda will co-host the new Sky History UK show Sex: A Bonkers History with historian Dan Jones.

The pair will dive into history and explore the last 2,500 years of sex and how it’s impacted society through the ages.

