Amanda Holden fans distracted by her daughter Lexi’s appearance in family photo

Amanda Holden has shown off her gorgeous family on a holiday to Disney World Florida, but it was her daughter Lexi who caught attention of fans.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge’s fans all spotted one thing as daughter Lexi is looking all grown up!

Amanda enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden daughter

In the family snap, eldest daughter Lexi can be seen standing next to mum Amanda and towering over her. Amanda’s husband Chris and other daughter Hollie can be seen smiling for the camera.

In the cute picture, which Amanda shared with her 1.8million Instagram followers, the family look happy and relaxed on their trip to Disney in Florida.

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full Walford line-up

Mum Amanda wrote: “We finally made it out here after 3 years of trying.”

The family of four haven’t been able to travel due to the Covid pandemic, so have been waiting to get to Florida since 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Fans were quick to comment on how amazing the family looked. Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts wrote: “What a squad.”

A fan commented: “Beautiful family, enjoy your family holiday, time with family is so important”.

Another shared: “What a beautiful bunch.”

“That is one very beautiful photo Amanda,” shared another adoring fan.

She’s a spit of you in this pic.

However, many fans couldn’t get over how much daughter Lexi has grown. The 16 year old is now taller than mum Amanda and has drawn some interesting comparisons.

Amanda’s fans were stunned by Lexi’s appearance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One fan wrote: “Lexie is towering over you now.”

Read more: Bridgerton: Where did we leave Marina Thompson in season 1? What’s next for her in season 2?

“Your daughter is soooooo tall,” said another.

One fan couldn’t get over how much Amanda and Lexi look alike, as they commented: “[Bleeping] hell you really can’t get away with the fact that Lexi is yours. She’s a spit of you in this pic.”

Meanwhile, others thought she looked like TV presenter Holly Willoughby as one wrote: “Beautiful family Amanda I thought that was Holly Willoughby next to you at first.”

Britain’s Got Talent start date

Amanda’s fans will soon be able to get their fix of the famous judge as she rejoins the Britain’s Got Talent judges soon. Auditions for the ITV talent show will be shown soon, with the show set to air this month.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the series would be returning on April 16 for 2022.

The cheeky pair shared the news via an Instagram video, which featured clips of judges Amanda and Alesha Dixon crying.

The auditions stage has been underway for a while, with talent flocking to the capital from across the country. The episodes will show the 2,000 strong audience with masks and Covid restrictions in place.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.