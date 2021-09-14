Amanda Holden has done it again on social media site Instagram.

Regularly whipping up her legions of fans into a frenzy thanks to her impeccable style choices, Amanda also errs on the side of saucy from time to time.

And today (September 14) the 50-year-old star channelled her inner Marilyn Monroe as she flashed her knickers at fans!

Amanda Holden channelled her inner Marilyn (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

Dressed in a very stylish white gown, the dress recalled memories of legendary Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe in the 1955 comedy The Seven-Year Itch.

In that classic film, Marilyn wore the same sort of figure-hugging outfit and got caught standing above an air vent.

Her dress rode up as a blast of air shot upwards and almost revealed her modesty.

And Amanda, wearing a Reiss dress, tried to mimic that classic movie moment.

Smiling and twirling for the camera she captioned one image: “It’s a #marilynmonroe kinda day.”

Amanda gave fans a twirl and a flash of her knickers (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda Holden gave fans a flash on Instagram

As if her work day at Heart FM couldn’t get any more glam or saucier, Amanda then treated fans to a short video.

In it, she twirled away again for the camera.

And subsequently, wearing strappy white heels, she lifted up her dress and flashed her toned legs and even her knickers to her fans.

Looking every inch the glam movie star, Marilyn would’ve been proud.

Amanda also opened up about her dental problems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda’s dental woes

We’re used to Amanda Holden on Instagram and her sense of fun.

But this week she also opened up about her ongoing dental problems.

She told The Mirror that a wisdom teeth operation four years ago had left her with a lack of sensation on the left side of her bottom lip and her jaw.

Thankfully, after a scan, dentists told her that she did not suffer nerve damage and that the feeling should return.

“It’s bizarre but you get used to it,” she said.