Amanda Holden branded self-centred as she worries her family holiday will be 'ruined' by coronavirus

Heart FM presenter Amanda Holden has been told to stop thinking about herself as she voiced her fears that the pandemic could affect her summer holiday plans.

Chatting to co-host Jamie Theakston on their breakfast show, Jamie said it made no sense that kids returned to home schooling following the Easter break today.

The father of two said it was "crazy" to force kids back into learning at the moment.

Instead, he suggested the government send kids back to school and college in the summer holidays.

Jamie said: "It just doesn't make any sense to me why they are back to school today. It really just makes no sense at all."

He added: "Why not just make this time their holidays, and send them back to school in June or July. It's crazy."

I'm counting on that holiday, so let them stay in school!

However, Amanda voiced a rather different opinion, and was branded self-centred in the process.

She admitted daughters Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight, wore their school uniforms as they went back to school this morning (April 20).

View this post on Instagram #cotswolds ♥️ #mygirls 📸 #mylub A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:44am PST

And she said that she was keen for them to continue with their learning now, so they didn't have to go to school during the usual summer holidays.

She said if they did, it would interfere with their family holiday.

Amanda quipped: "No, no. I think it's fine the way it is thank you. Otherwise our family holiday in June will be ruined."

She added: "I'm counting on that holiday, so let them stay in school!"

"Stop thinking about yourself"

However, Jamie had some harsh words for his co-host.

"You need to stop thinking about yourself. This school situation is carzy! And you more than likely won't be able to go on that holiday in June, sorry to break it to you girl," he stated.

Amanda made the most of the sunshine this weekend, treating her back garden like her very own tropical oasis.

She donned a pink bikini and enjoyed a glass of rosé wine.

View this post on Instagram It’s a #rosé kinda day #stayhome #wecandoit 🇬🇧💪🏼 A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Apr 19, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Amanda also posted a picture to her stories of herself enjoying a glass of wine in the sun.

She said: "Making the most of this Sunday before school is back tomorrow."

