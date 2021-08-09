Amanda Holden amused as Keith Lemon recreates her bikini Instagram pic

Amanda Holden was left laughing on Instagram as Keith Lemon gave his own take on the star’s summer holiday photos.

The star is currently enjoying some sunny time off from her presenting role at Heart FM and has been posting an array of poolside shots to Instagram.

One sees the presenter posing in a tiny bikini at the edge of an infinity pool in front of a clear blue sky – something comedian Keith Lemon was keen to recreate!

Amanda left amused as Keith Lemon recreated her bikini photo (Credit: Instagram)

After Amanda shared her bikini photo, Keith gave his take on the sexy poolside shot while wearing a sunhat, swim shorts and socks.

Sharing the photo to her Instagram Stories, Amanda was left laughing at the photo.

Read more: Amanda Holden on Instagram: Star poses in the pool wearing tiny white bikini

“This is everything,” she wrote, with a laughing face and heart emoji.

However, it’s not the first time Keith – whose real name is Leigh Francis – has had a go a recreating Amanda’s photos.

The comedian regularly gives his own unique take on Amanda’s seductive shots.

Amanda often wows fans with her bikini pictures (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden is living her best life on holiday

Meanwhile, the Britain’s Got Talent presenter is taking the break we all need right now.

She’s currently on holiday with her family in an unspecified sunny location and has been sharing photos of herself on boats, swimming in the sea and chilling by the pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Meanwhile, on July 22, she posted her first holiday snap, with a photo of the presenter relaxing in the back of a boat and looking out into the distance.

Read more: Amanda Holden stuns fans on Instagram in revealing mint green bikini

She wrote: “And breathe, family time in the sunshine.”

Meanwhile, Amanda married her record producer husband Chris Hughes in 2008.

In addition, the couple have two daughters together – 15-year-old Alexa and nine-year-old Hollie.

What do you think of Amanda Holden and Keith Lemon’s photos? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.