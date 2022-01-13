Amanda Holden admits she’s in ‘so much pain’ as she reveals nasty NAKED hot tub injury

Amanda Holden has opened up about a nasty injury she suffered whilst running through her garden naked.

The 50-year-old star spoke about how she picked up the injury during her show on Heart Radio earlier today (Thursday, January 13).

Amanda spoke about her injury on the radio today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden say on the radio today?

The star spoke about her injury during her show with co-host Jamie Theakston earlier today.

“I don’t know whether it’s the cold weather, but I am in so much pain today down one leg,” she confessed.

She then admitted that she remembered where the pain is coming from.

Read more: Amanda Holden ‘horrified’ over fake weight loss claims and rumours she’s quit BGT

“We’re lucky enough to have a hot tub in our garden and my husband walks down in his dressing-gown,” she said.

“I always think, oh, I’m not going to bother with that, I’ll just run down there naked and I’ll run back in because mine is not a towel dressing gown,” she continued.

“You know I like being naked, but I don’t have a towelling dressing gown,” she explained. “I’ve got a fluffy one, so when you get out of a hot tub, it’s squidgy inside.”

Amanda revealed her injury came from running to the hot tub naked (Credit: E4)

How did Amanda Holden hurt herself?

Amanda went on to explain just how she managed to pick up her nasty injury.

She said that she started to run across the patio and completely failed to see that there was black ice on the ground.

“I slipped right on my bum, I mean luckily I had my hands up,” she said.

“I landed, right on my bum and elbow, and I’ve got a lovely bruise!” she said.

“It was right on the fleshy part of my bum, that’s why God invented bums isn’t it, because they are like the cushions you can fall over when you’re 50 and fall on black ice.”

Amanda then joked that she was going to be like a “proper old person” now with all her “ailments”.

Amanda is returning to Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

What else has the star been up to recently?

Amanda was recently “horrified” to learn that there were rumours going around saying she’d quit Britain’s Got Talent.

An advert for a weight loss pill alleged that Amanda had lost too much weight and had been kicked off Britain’s Got Talent by producers.

It turns out, however, that the advert in question, was a scam, and Amanda had fallen for it.

Read more: Amanda Holden leaves little to the imagination as she goes braless in outfit for radio return

A source close to Amanda said that the 50-year-old was “horrified” to have been targeted by the scam.

“The last thing she’d want is for her fans to be scammed into buying a product, or thinking she’d quit BGT,” they said.

Fans of BGT – have no fear! Amanda will be returning to the show when auditions start later this month. It will be her 15th series. She has been a part of the show since its first season back in 2007.