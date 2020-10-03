Amanda Holden says she once accidentally flashed her boob to Piers Morgan and one of his sons.

Her admission comes just days after her daringly low dress on Britain’s Got Talent sparked Ofcom complaints.

Amanda says one time while visiting Piers’ home in Los Angeles, one of her breasts accidentally popped out.

But thankfully, dad-of-four Piers was able to see the funny side.

Amanda Holden is proud of her body (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden do?!

Speaking to The Sun, Amanda explained: “Actually he saw them once because I went round for dinner with my kids and (husband) Chris at his house in LA, and I was chatting to one of his sons and one fell out.

“And Piers was like: ‘Er, Mandy, can I just point something out? You’re talking to my son.'”

Read more: Rochelle Humes makes final preparations before welcoming her third baby

However, Amanda refuses to back down despite negative backlash against her cleavage-bearing outfits.

She quipped: “People have been banging on about my [bleep] for a decade now, and I’m nearly 50.”

Amanda Holden accidentally flashed Piers Morgan her boob (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why are Brits complaining about Amanda?

Her revealing outfits have resulted in Ofcom complaints on several occasions.

On last Saturday’s episode, some viewers believed they could see her nipples peaking out of her dress.

Dozens took to Twitter to share their surprise.

Read more: New Christmas Twix revealed and testers say it’s wonderful

In fact, the show received 235 complaints specifically about her cleavage displaying dress.

And back in 2017, her plunging black dress worn on BGT became the most complained about TV moment of that year.

Amanda’s cleavage enhancing BGT dress drew plenty of attention – and complaints (Credit: ITV)

How has Amanda reacted to the complaints?

The lacy number caused 216 complaints to Ofcom.

But Amanda has continually laughed off the criticism and continues to flaunt her incredibly toned and youthful physique.

She told OK! magazine last year that she actually finds it all rather amusing.

Speaking to the mag, she said: “I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I’m nearly 50!”

Amanda is known for her bold fashion choices on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: SplashNews)

She added that her two daughters remain unbothered by their mum’s cheeky outfits.

Amanda continued: “I try not to think about age anymore when I’m dressing. My children don’t bat an eyelid at what I wear and love borrowing my clothes.”

And she’s just as blasé about last week’s complaints.

She told the Mail that she is most annoyed that some viewers reckoned she has large nipples.

The BGT judge said: “I can see what people think, it had a like an underwire, you know when you have an underwire bikini or bra, the end of it it’s like an upside down U isn’t it. The end of it dug in.

“I was more insulted that people thought I had either huge saucepan nipples or nipples over my cleavage.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.