Amanda and Clive Owen reunite as fans all issue same plea

Fans of Amanda Owen and Clive Owen all plea for a renovation series after their son, Reuben, shared on Instagram a series of snapshots on Tuesday (October 10) of them “taking the roof off Anty Johns”.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda married Clive in 2000. However, they separated last year. That said, that hasn’t stopped the pair from reuniting to tackle a huge renovation project away from Ravenseat Farm called Anty Johns.

In an Instagram post consisting of six snapshots, it is clear that Amanda and Clive’s latest project is off to a good start. With the little help of son Reuben and his friend Tom, it appears they’ve been going at a fast pace.

“Me and Tom took the day of the diggers to give mum and dad a hand taking the roof off Anty Johns,” Reuben wrote in his caption. “One amazing view from the scaffolding. @yorkshireshepherdess @tommy.mcwhirter.”

However, with many comments written under the post, it appears everyone is issuing the exact same plea.

“Hope you do a renovation series!! Just saying,” one user wrote. “They should film the work on this can’t wait to see it finished x,” another person shared.

“Hope you’re filming the renovations it would be amazing,” a third remarked.

In addition, a fourth commented: “Looks like fun – and I really hope there was a film crew up there with you!”

Amanda and Clive announced their split last year. Back in April, Clive appeared on Lorraine as he broke his silence on the marriage breakdown.

In addition, Clive also admitted that he had a “massive part to play” in his marriage with Amanda coming to an end.

He said: “It’s a tough time for Amanda now. So I thought it was only right, I don’t do social media or any of that so I sort of disappear.

“One of the things that I hear is people saying ‘poor Clive’ and I feel that isn’t right. We filmed Our Yorkshire Farm, people loved it. The plan, Amanda’s plan, was we don’t own the farm but this is security.”

Meanwhile, he added: “We had this opportunity to make us more secure as a family so that’s what drove her, it was amazing and successful.

“I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play.”

