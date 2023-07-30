Aljaz Skorjanec gives update on baby daughter days after welcoming first child with wife Janette Manrara

Proud dad Aljaz Skorjanec has given an update on baby daughter Lyra just days after wife Janette Manrara gave birth.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple welcomed their first baby on Friday July 28. They announced the news to fans on Saturday (July 29).

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec baby news

Sharing the news on their social media accounts, the couple did not give much detail, expect to reveal they have had a baby girl!

They have given her the cutest name – Lyra Rose Skorjanec – and the new parents looked thrilled in their first picture together!

Celebrity pals were quick to send their love to the couple – and baby Lyra.

“Lyra Rose is here!” cheered Ashley Roberts. She added later: “So beautiful! Love you!”

Oti Mabuse chimed in: “Congratulations, best news ever!”

Former Strictly star Gemma Atkinson, who has just given birth to her second child, added: “Just wonderful.”

Janette’s former Strictly partner Jake Wood added: “Welcome to the world Lyra!!! You have chosen amazing parents,” to which a fan responded: “She has.”

Strictly pro Amy Dowden said: “Utter perfection.”

The congratulations continued with stars including James Jordan, Lisa Riley and Charlotte Hawkins all sending their love.

Aljaz gazed into his daughter’s crib in happiness (Credit: Instagram)

Proud Aljaz gives update

As the couple live in their baby bubble, Aljaz has shared an update on social media today (Sunday, July 30). Posting to his Instagram Stories, Aljaz shared a picture of him gazing into his daughter’s crib.

He wrote across the image: “Love at every sight. I haven’t moved today.”

He definitely looks very much in love with his little girl! How cute.

Janette and Aljaz have welcomed their first child (Credit: Cover Image)

When did Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec find out they were pregnant?

The couple found out they were expecting a baby in December last year, just as they were due to start having IVF treatment.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Janette said: “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.”

Janette and Aljaz married in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing.”

When she told Aljaz she was finally pregnant, she handed him the positive test, and they “cried and hugged”.

