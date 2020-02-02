Alastair Stewart 'offered private apology to Twitter user to save his job'

Veteran newsreader Alistair Stewart reportedly 'offered to apologise privately' to the man who accused him of being a 'disgrace' in a tweet.

Alastair, 67, stepped down from his ITN job after 40 years behind the news desk after a Twitter user complained about a tweet from Alistair that quoted a Shakespeare play, which used the phrase "angry ape".

It's claimed that despite the offer of a private apology, ITV bosses allegedly told him that 'it would not be enough to save his job'.

Alastair admitted 'errors of judgement' (Credit: ITV)

The Daily Mail reports that the newsreader asked if he could apologise privately to Martin Shapland, 34, and quoted the Sunday Times who said that ITV bosses had allegedly decided that this was not enough.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

The row began when Martin quote-tweeted a response from Alastair, in which he used a passage from Shakespeare to make a point.

The closing line used the phrase 'like an angry ape'.

A chorus of criticism followed, in which Martin called him a 'disgrace' and Alastair stepped down from his job after what he admitted were 'errors of judgement'.

In turn, Martin tweeted out a response, saying: "My personal view is that a private apology would have been more than sufficient to draw a line under this.

"I am not, in saying that, second-guessing the decision arrived at."

Martin also tweeted out a comment, which explained why he had deleted all his Twitter posts.

"I have taken the step of removing all of my Twitter posts," he said. "I have been on the receiving end of a torrent of abuse, and, by the same token, condemn any similar behaviour toward figures like Ranvir Singh, who I understand has faced similar comments."

He went on to post comments from trolls, which contained sickening, abusing language.

Since Alastair and ITN parted ways, the newsreader has received support from colleagues and ex-colleagues, while an online petition to reinstate Alastair has gathered over 70,000 signatures.

The BBC's Andrew Neil said: "Alastair Stewart — very smart, kindly, professional, impartial, knowledgeable, fun, trained by the best (Alastair Burnet).

"Now the only person to be fired for quoting Shakespeare accurately.

"The only explanation can be the ITN suits wanted him out — and seized their chance."

