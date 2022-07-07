Actor Damian Lewis appears to have confirmed his romance with American rocker Alison Mossheart.

The Homeland actor lost his wife of 14 years, Helen McCrory, in April 2021 after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Damian revealed in a eulogy at her memorial service that his wife had urged him to “love again”.

And happily he is doing just that.

Damian Lewis appears to have confirmed his romance with rock star Alison Mosshart (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Alison Mosshart?

Alison is famous for fronting The Kills with Kate Moss’s ex Jamie Hince.

The singer, 43, and her brother Matthew, who was once engaged to Kelly Osbourne, grew up in Florida.

They have mutual friends.

She and Damian are believed to have met through mutual friends in London.

Alison is also a visual artist and splits her time between London, Los Angeles and her home in Nashville.

Her mother Vivian spoke out about the romance earlier this week.

Vivian, 76, told the Daily Mail: “I don’t know how much flak I’m going to get for all of this but of course we are excited for her.

“They have mutual friends. I don’t know exactly how they met but I’m fine with it. If she’s happy, we are happy. I’m yet to meet him but certainly I’d like to.”

Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart pictured together at the National Portrait Gallery (Credit: Shutterstock)

Damian Lewis’ relationship with Alison Mosshart confirmed?

Rumours Alison and Damian were in a relationship swirled after they were spotted at a string of events together.

They attended the Serpentine Gallery’s summer party and were seen again at the Silverstone Grand Prix.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 line-up here

At the end of last month, Alison was Damian’s date as they were spotted smiling together as they posed on the steps of the Portrait Gallery.

The pair appeared to further confirm their romance by posing with their arms wrapped around each other during a night out earlier this week.

They were pictured at private members’ club The House of KOKO’s summer party.

Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen gave her seal of approval to Damian moving on

Damian, who most recently starred in Billions, has kept his wedding ring firmly on during his dates with Alison.

When Helen died, Damian revealed how his late wife had urged him to find love again.

Read more: Damian Lewis pays tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

She had told their son and daughter that she wanted “Daddy to have lots of girlfriends”.

Damian added in the social media post: “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix