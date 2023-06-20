Alison Hammond’s ‘constant struggle’ with her weight amid claims she ‘won’t be made to feel ashamed any more’

Weight loss has been a “constant struggle” for Alison Hammond, but she refuses to “feel ashamed”, according to Closer magazine.

This Morning co-host Alison has previously opened up about issues concerning her weight, with reports suggesting she may have been over 20 stone at her heaviest.

Alison Hammond: ‘You can’t help wanting to eat all the time’ (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

An emotional Alison said during a 2022 ITV broadcast: “I’ve had obesity all my life. Your regulation system is out of whack. So you can’t control wanting to eat all the time.”

Furthermore, she added at the time: “What people don’t realise is obesity is a disease. You can’t help wanting to eat all the time.”

However, it seems Alison does believe talking issues through can help. Furthermore, one insider reckons, it has helped Alison herself amid weeks of controversy at her workplace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

‘Still the same person with the same daily struggles’

An insider is reported to have told Closer that Alison is keen to stand up for anyone that feels “helpless”.

They claimed: “Alison has found that talking about her own struggles is a good way to feel that she can make a positive contribution and it’s helping her to take the focus off allegations of a toxic culture at ITV. She wants to show people she’s still the same person with the same daily struggles.

“It’s important for her to be a role model for people who feel helpless. Weight loss is a constant struggle that she’s lived with through her whole life, and she is determined to talk more about it to help others.”

Alison Hammond pictured with regular co-host Dermot O’Leary (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Alison Hammond weight loss

According to reports, Alison – said to have had a gastric band fitted in 2014 – has previously lost several stone after cutting sugar from her diet.

But despite her successful weight loss, a source suggests Alison may not always realise what she achieved with her “incredible transformation”.

She would like to do her own documentary on obesity.

“Still, there are some days where she doesn’t quite know how far she’s come. She would like to do her own documentary on obesity and feels she has a lot of responsibility in being a positive role model. She’s not afraid to talk about it or have a debate. Alison won’t be made to feel ashamed any more and feels really empowered thanks to her success on screen.”

ED! has approached representatives for Alison Hammond for comment.

Read more: Alison Hammond ‘heartbroken’ amid claims she was ‘used’ by Holly Willoughby

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.