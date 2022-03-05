Bake Off finalist in tears over Alison Hammond’s emotional This Morning comments

After Alison Hammond opened up about her weight struggles, Bake Off star Laura Adlington has emotionally praised the presenter.

On Friday’s This Morning, Alison broke down in tears as she spoke about struggling with “obesity” all of her life.

She said on air: “What people don’t realise is obesity is a disease. You can’t help wanting to eat all the time.”

Great British Bake Off finalist Laura took to Instagram and admitted she was in tears watching Alison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Adlington (@laura.adlington)

Alison Hammond’s weight comments on This Morning

Laura wrote: “Today I watched in tears as @alisonhammond55 talked about her struggle with her weight on This Morning.

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond breaks down during heartbreaking phone-in

“I love Alison (always have) and I fully support everything she said.

“Living in a bigger body is not a choice; it is a hard and real struggle, and there is little to no support out there for people who want it.”

Laura praised Alison’s comments on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The star continued: “For a long time I have felt that people who grapple with their weight and disordered eating are, sadly, not met with the same empathy or support as people with anorexia or other eating disorders.

“We are made to feel worthless on a daily basis, told we are lazy, and encouraged to simply ‘eat less, move more’.

“The reality is, it’s not that simple. The reasons people over-eat are very complex.”

Concluding her emotional message, Laura said: “To see someone as high-profile and amazing as Alison talk about this today was heartbreaking but so refreshing.

Alison broke down in tears on This Morning yesterday (Credit: ITV)

“And I genuinely hope it leads to more acceptance and understanding.”

Many fans supported Laura in the comment section.

One said: “Now I’m crying, I wish people would just have more empathy, but you are really doing such a great thing.”

Another wrote: “Well said Laura.”

A third added: “Oh god this has me in tears.”

What had Alison said?

A tearful Alison said on Friday’s This Morning: “I think people look down on people just because they’re so big and they can’t actually help it when they’ve actually got a disease.”

Read more: Alison Hammond’s emotional confession about weight struggle before This Morning breakdown

She added: “It’s so hard, people don’t realise. I’m so sorry.”

Did you see Alison on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.