Alison Hammond wows in racy red swimsuit photo with This Morning colleagues following recent controversy

Alison Hammond stunned fans as she posed with This Morning colleagues in a racy swimsuit in her hot tub.

The presenter recently found herself at the centre of controversy after she apologised to her fans over the theatre-gate scandal. However, following the backlash, Alison has appeared to have taken a break from the drama and relaxed in her hot tub with her co-stars Nik and Eva Speakman.

This Morning host Alison Hammond invited her co-stars Nik and Eva to join her in her hot tub (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond stuns in red swimsuit

Alison raised pulses as she donned a red swimsuit in her hot tub with her pals Nik and Eva on Tuesday.

The Speakmans joined Alison in her garden amid their appearance on the Channel 4 series Celebrity Hunted. During their time on the show, the celebrity life coaches have been on the run from a team of expert hunters.

Sorry you couldn’t join us for a cocktail in Alison’s hot tub.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the pair shared a sweet photo with their This Morning co-star Alison as they took a well-deserved break. In the snap, Alison was beaming as they enjoyed cocktails in her hot tub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nik & Eva Speakman (@thespeakmans)

They captioned the photo: “Sorry you couldn’t join us for a cocktail in Alison’s hot tub @hunted_hq! We had a great time! Thanks so much for looking after us @alisonhammond55, we love you #celebrityhunted.”

Alison Hammond was forced to apologise for her comments about the theatre-gate (Credit: ITV)

Alison sparked outrage following her comments on the theatre-gate

Recently Alison was forced to apologise to fans for her comment on the theatre-gate scandal. The controversy broke out after Alison shared that she would be ‘devastated’ if theatres banned the audience from singing.

However, a riot recently broke out among the audience at The Bodyguard in Manchester. This came after members of the audience refused to stop singing along to the songs.

After being flooded with backlash, Alison apologised for her comments in a statement on Twitter. She said: “I want to apologise to anyone who I offended. Especially the incredibly talented theatre performers, who I have the utmost respect for. I had no idea the level of disruption audiences were causing and tried to make light of the topic on Wednesday’s show. And for that I’m truly sorry.”

Read more: Strictly legend slams Alison Hammond’s heartfelt theatre apology: ‘You have no idea!’

What are your thoughts on Alison’s racy swimsuit pic? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.