Alison Hammond confesses her true feelings on being single: ‘That’s why I struggle in relationships’

This Morning star Alison Hammond has confessed that she is “finally ready to settle down” and get married.

The This Morning star’s admittance comes after “years” of “getting cold feet” in relationships…

This Morning star Alison Hammond ‘ready to settle down’

Alison has revealed that she is ready to get married after years of getting “cold feet” in relationships.

The 48-year-old made the confession during a recent appearance on Gyles Brandreth‘s podcast, Rosebud.

During the interview with her fellow This Morning star, Alison revealed that she loves her own company – which could be why she struggles in relationships.

“I think that’s why I struggle in relationships, because I don’t want somebody around me all the time. I absolutely love being on my own. I’m OK with it. I’ve never felt lonely,” she said.

Alison has revealed why she struggles in relationships (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond reveals why she ‘struggles’ in relationships

Alison then continued. “I think as soon as I hear the word marriage I get cold feet. I think I’m just one of those people.”

She then said: “I always – not think there’s something better – but I always get a bit nervous to know that is it. I just feel like I’m tied down and I don’t like it, when really and truly, I’m getting to that age now where I think ‘Alison, let go – it’s OK to settle down’.”

Elsewhere, the ITV star revealed that people incorrectly believe she’s been married in the past. She addressed rumours that she had been married to Noureddine, the father of her son, Aidan, in the past.

She explained that they had been engaged, but never married.

Alison spoke about marriage (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Alison addresses marriage rumours

The star continued. “A lot of people think I’ve been married – I’ve never been married. If you look online it’s like Alison was married to Aiden’s dad, but I wasn’t. He engaged me but we never actually got married,” she said.

“He’s a lovely guy – he’s from Tunisia actually. So I went out to Tunisia to do some repping. I was an entertainer out in Tunisia. I never met anyone when I was in Tunisia – I came home and met a Tunisian man, which was bizarre,” the former Strictly star then continued.

“Aiden’s dad was just a lovely guy. He had the most beautiful smile and that’s what I fell in love with, and Aiden’s got that smile as well. I just don’t feel like we were ready for marriage at the time,” she then added.

