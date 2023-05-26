’Telling’ sign ‘in-demand’ Alison Hammond ‘wants a fresh start’ amid ‘highly likely’ career change

This Morning star Alison Hammond reportedly placed her 700k Birmingham house on the market just days before former co-star Phillip Schofield announced his exit from the show.

A source has claimed that Alison’s move is a “telling” sign that “in-demand” Alison could be making a “highly likely” career change. It follows rumours that Holly Willoughby wanted co-star Phil replaced with Alison. This Morning is recorded in studios in West London. Her move has led to rumours that Alison might be moving closer to the studios.

Alison is reportedly selling her 700k home (Credit: Youtube)

Alison Hammond ‘wants a fresh start’ amid ‘career change’ rumours

A source told The Sun that Alison’s move could be proof that she will be filming This Morning more often. Alison typically hosts every Friday with Dermot O’Leary. But since Phil’s exit and Holly’s break for the half-term, she has hosted the ITV programme.

The source claimed: “It’s looking highly likely she will be asked to do more days a week on This Morning. Therefore she will be spending more time in London.” They added that Alison “loves” her Birmingham home but wants a “fresh start” as she is high “in demand”.

Alison is also due to begin hosting The Great Britsh Bake Off this summer which films in Berkshire. Her reported £700,000 four-bed, three bathroom home in Solihull, West Midlands comes with a hot tub in the garden. The star also apparently has a wall dedicated to her telly achievements in her home.

Alison Hammond previously showed off her garden on This Morning (Credit: Youtube)

Alison’s son ‘approached for Love Island’

And Alison isn’t the only Hammond in demand as her son Aiden has reportedly been approached to star in Love Island. While ITV producers reportedly wanted Aiden, 18, in the villa this summer, he reportedly turned them down.

A source told The Sun: “Alison was flattered but Aiden has turned it down. Producers know that contestants with a famous parent are a huge hit.” It means we won’t get to see Alison in the “meet the parents” episode, which, let’s face it, would’ve been iconic. Previous kids of celebrities have featured in the show before including Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and Ronan Keating’s son Jack.

