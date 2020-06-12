Alison Hammond thanks fans for their support after death of her dad

TV's Alison Hammond has thanked fans for their support following the death of her dad.

Earlier this week, the This Morning reporter, 45, revealed her father Clifford had passed away in Jamaica.

Alison's followers on social media have since flooded her with positive comments, and this afternoon she thanked them for their supportive messages and insisted they will 'never know how much love she has for them all'.

What did Alison say?

Alongside a TikTok selfie video on Instagram, Alison wrote: "Let that smile out no matter how you're feeling.

"Love you lot, thanks for all the love you have all given me. You will never know how much love I have for you all."

In the clip, a woman says "Hey yo, I look really intimidating until I smile, check" before a soft ukulele tune kicks in and Alison's serious face turns into a beaming smile.

Alison Hammond thanked fans for their support following her dad's death (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Commenting on the post, one fan said: "Everyone should be more Alison Hammond."

Another wrote: "You have the most beautiful smile."

Someone else told her: "Made me smile too."

Alison announced on Wednesday (June 10) that her dad died last week.

Sharing her heartache on Instagram, Alison told fans she felt "saddened that he wasn't part of my life".

Tribute to her dad

Alongside a picture of Clifford, she wrote: "This is my real dad, Clifford Hammond, who passed away last week in Jamaica.

"I'm saddened that I won't be able to make his funeral and saddened that he wasn't part of my life as much as I would have liked but I still have a sense of loss and emptiness.

"Sleep well Daddy, love leaves a memory no on can steal. RIP."

Alison's celebrity friends were among those to comment with messages of support.

This Morning's Ruth Langsford wrote, "Sad to hear that darling... sending you love and a huge hug" while Holly Willoughby said, "Alison... sending you so much love".

