Alison Hammond has stunned fans after sharing a rare photograph of her ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied.

The This Morning star was previously married to Manchester cab driver Noureddine, who is also the father of her 16-year-old son Aidan.

But while Alison is often private about her love life, she did share a post of her former partner yesterday (November 2).

Alison Hammond shares snap of ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied

On Instagram, Alison shared a TikTok video of herself and Noureddine.

The pair popped up in the clip, before going on to show Aidan at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Looking extremely dapper, the teenager was seen posing on the red carpet.

Alongside the clip, Alison wrote: “Aidan is certainly here! I have no idea where that confidence comes from.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

One said: “@alisonhammond55 is that your son’s father? Ooh la la… very handsome. What a handsome son also.”

Alison Hammond stunned fans with a photo of her ex-husband (Credit: ITV)

Another commented: “Don’t laugh, but I literally thought Aidan’s dad was Marti Pellow for a minute!”

A third agreed: “I thought that was Marti Pellow.”

A fourth asked: “Who is the fit fella at the start??”

Meanwhile, others gushed over 16-year-old Aidan.

One shared: “Aid and is a handsome young man his dad hasn’t changed, just greyed.”

A second added: “Very handsome young man.”

Alison shares son Aidan with ex Noureddine (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third wrote: “He is fabulous… just like his amazing mum.”

Another fan said: “Aidan gets his confidence from you.

“You are beautiful, classy with a positive spirit, confidence and intelligence. I wish you and Aidan the best in all that you do.”

When did Alison and Noureddine split?

It’s not known when Alison and Noureddine divorced.

During their marriage, she discovered she was pregnant shortly after finding fame in the Big Brother house in 2002.

Alison has since tried to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but recently opened up about using dating apps.

Back in April, she told Notebook: “I’ve been there and done it. I’ve had a boyfriend from a dating app and I’m really not into them any more.

“Especially during these times, you can’t even meet up with someone and I don’t just want to be doing loads of messages.”

The former Big Brother star added: “Right now, being single is the worst but dating in lockdown is not my thing.”

